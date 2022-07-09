Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has come up with a box office debacle Acharya with director Koratala Siva, is back in form to kickstart his next with director KS Ravindra AKA Bobby.
Mega 154: Ravi Teja Opts Out Of Chiranjeevi's Film Citing Date Issues;Makers On A Hunt For Another Actor!
Chiranjeevi's movie #Mega154, which went on floors recently, is said to be a prestigious project for the director as he secured an opportunity to direct his favourite actor Chiranjeevi. The film's shooting has begun and is taking place at Hyderabad.
The makers of #Mega154 announced and welcomed Massraja Ravi Teja into their team for a special role. It is said that the energetic actor has shot for a few scenes before citing date issues as the reason for his exit.
Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi share a healthy brotherhood and the former had time and again showered his affection on the latter. They have both acted as brothers in a film titled Annayya, which was a successful one. However, this time, the dates of Ravi Teja didn't allow him to enjoy the same, reportedly. He has been shooting for back-to-back films as the lead actor and this could be one reason why the actor couldn't continue.
Now, the makers of the film are on a look out for another actor to replace Ravi teja. An announcement will be officially made after the new actor is finalised.
#Mega154, touted as an action entertainer stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Devi Sri Prasad is roped in for composing the film's soundtrack. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this venture. The team recently announced the film's release date as January 14, 2023, on the occasion of Sankranthi festival.
