Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi Along With Family & Shruti Haasan Flies To Europe For Songs' Filming!
Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for a Sankranthi release with Waltair Veerayya. The mass action entertainer is written and directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby. The movie is going to hit the screens all over the world on January 13.
Waltair Veerayya AKA Mega 154 has Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi, marking their first on-screen collaboration as the main lead. The movie also has Massraja Ravi Teja in a crucial role of Vizag Rangaraju, an IPS officer.
The movie unit has jetted off to Europe to shoot two songs on the lead pair. The makers of the film, as well as Chiranjeevi posted a picture on their respective Twitter handles announcing the same.
Chiranjeevi, however, is going on the trip with his wife Surekha, daughters Sushmitha and Sreeja, and his granddaughters. Talking about it, the veteran actor wrote, "Going to Europe with family for vacation and with heroine for shooting of the songs."
Check out the tweet here:
The Mythri Movie Makers then retweeted the post with pictures and captioned, "Shooting for 2 songs in Europe #WaltairVeerayya." (sic)
The movie also stars Rajendra Prasad, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha in the role of Solomon Caesar, and Vennela Kishore among others in key roles. For a special dance number titled 'Boss Party', Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela shook a leg with Chiranjeevi.
Waltair Veerayya's cinematography is by Arthur A Wilson. Niranjan Devaramane edited the movie which has background score and songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have worked on the film's screenplay.
Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
- Waltair Veerayya: 'Boss Party' Lyrical Song Is Out & Disheartened Fans Want Vintage DSP Back!
- Urvashi Rautela Shakes A Leg With Chiranjeevi & Ravi Teja For A Special Song In Waltair Veerayya?
- Mega154 Title Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Looks Younger & Packs A Fireball Punch In Waltair Veerayya
- Mega 154: Chiranjeevi's next With Director Bobby, Waltair Veerayya Title Teaser To Be Out On Diwali!
- Chiranjeevi & Balakrishna's Upcoming Sankranthi Films Trouble Their Producers Mythri Movie Makers?
- It's Official! Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy Will Hit The Screens On January 12!
- Veera Simha Reddy OTT: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mass Action Entertainer To Stream On Prime Video?
- NBK 107 Title Reveal Update: Makers To Announce The Title >From Konda Reddy Buruju Centre In Kurnool!
- Balakrishna Ensures Producers of NBK 107 Are Clear About The Film's Release During Sankranthi!
- Director Prashanth Neel Bans Mobile Phones On The Sets Of Prabhas' Salaar Following A Video Leak!
- Salaar Update: The Unit Shoots For Crucial Action Sequences In A Valley Featuring Prabhas!
- Mega 154: Ravi Teja Opts Out Of Chiranjeevi's Film Citing Date Issues;Makers On A Hunt For Another Actor!