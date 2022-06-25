The Sankranthi for the Telugu film heroes, producers, and directors is a game-changing season. Every year, several movies are lined up aiming at the three-day holiday festival season. Sankranthi season is quite sentimental for several top-class heroes and most of them make sure to utilize the opportunity.
Megastar Chiranjeevi And Prabhas To Lock Horns At The Box Office For Sankranthi 2023?
Accordingly, this year too, several big-budget and multistarrer star hero films which are in production now are aiming for a Sankranthi release. Megastar Chiranjeevi's film with director KS Ravindra AKA Bobby tentatively titled #Mega164 and Prabhas's Adi Purush are two films that have locked Sankranthi 2023. Along with these films are Thalapathy Vijay's Varasudu and Vaishnav Tej's yet-to-be-titled movies are also getting ready to hit the screens for Sankranthi.
Amid these developments, the industry insiders are curious about the release of Mega 154 and Prabhas's Adi Purush. While Chiranjeevi's movie is not a pan-Indian project per se, Adi Purush is a prestigious project conceived and being produced by director Om Raut in Bollywood. The movie stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan among others.
With so much buzz around Chiranjeevi's film, which doesn't require much time for post-production, unlike Adi Purush, a mythological drama loaded with heavy visual effects, it is highly impossible for Prabhas to win against Chiranjeevi's mass action entertainer, opine a few insiders of the industry.
Also, adequate time for promoting the film is crucial for its success. Hoping the team of Adi Purush will buckle up for promoting the film vigorously if they want to come for the Sankranthi season.
