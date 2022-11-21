Megastar Chiranjeevi has another feather in his cap as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India has bestowed him with the prestigious title 'Indian Film Personality of 2022'.
Megastar Chiranjeevi Becomes The Indian Film Personality of The Year 2022; Congratulations Pour In!
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur announced the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India that was held in Goa. He also tweeted the same and congratulated the Telugu star.
"Shri Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, with over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telugu Cinema with incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations," Mr. Anurag Thakur said.
Chiranjeevi will also be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Central government. On the occasion, several political and film personalities shared their congratulatory messages with the actor offline and online.
Born as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad in 1955, Chiranjeevi began his career with his first film Pranam Kareedu in the year 1978. Known for his acting and dancing skills Chiranjeevi acquired unbeatable stardom in the Telugu cinema.
He also made a grand entry into politics with Prajarajyam Party in 2008 and later merged it with the Indian National Congress. He worked as the Central Minister for Tourism Development.
Notable awards the Chiranjeevi won include- The legendary Honorary Award- South in 2006, and Lifetime Achievement Award-South in 2010 along with several Filmfare, Nandi, and SIIMA awards. The veteran has been honored by the government of India with a Padma Bhushan in 2006.
Chiranjeevi's recent flick Godfather, a remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer, is currently trending on the OTT platform Netflix. He will be next seen in director Bobby Kolli's 'Waltair Veerayya'. The movie has Shruti Haasan in the female lead's role and the music for the same was composed by S Thaman.
