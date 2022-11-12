Megastar Chiranjeevi Starrer Waltair Veerayya Struggling With Pre-Release Business; Deets Inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi's films were unbeatable at the box-office. The actor has ruled over millions of hearts for over decades and the industry. But with each passing decade, the star has delivered several flops, and with the emergence of new-age actors, Chiru's career is taking a back seat. His films are failing to do good business and fetch numbers.

Tollywood's market will witness a rousing clash at the box-office between Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. Even though Chiranjeevi still holds a strong grip over his fans, Waltair Veerayya is struggling to attain 100 crore in pre-release theatrical business. This decrease in Chiru's market value is also due to Acharya's disastrous theatrical failure.

However, Acharya, which also starred Chiru's son Ram Charan, was able to secure a deal worth approximately 130 crores. The film has been attributed to reducing Chiru's downfall as a star. Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, both releasing on festival of Sankranti have raised the competition level. A few days ago, it was reported that Chiru's Waltair Veerayya is slightly ahead of Balayya's film in the Rayalaseema region in terms of pre-release business.

With Godfather not making a lucrative deal, makers of the film too had to go their own release. According to on Track Tollywood.com, Waltair Veerayya Ceded rights have made a deal of 15 cr while Andhra ratio has been locked for 42Cr and Nizam has been valued at 22 Crore. The gross total pre-release theatrical business made by Waltair Veerayya in Telugu states is 79 Crore. Therefore, the combined estimate for the rest of India and overseas is approximately 16 cr. So, the film's total business now stands at 95 crore.

Speaking of Waltair Veerayya, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the mass entertainer a worthwhile experience. They have roped in Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela for a special song, who will shake a leg with the megastar. Meanwhile, the film has Ravi Teja in an important role and Shruti Hasan as the female lead. The music has been compose by Devi Sri Prasad.