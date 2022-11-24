MAA Announces Annual Memorial Award In Honor Of Mahesh Babu's Father Superstar Krishna! Advertisement

Superstar Krishna, who died on November 15 following a cardiac arrest was being honored by the Movie Artists Association (MAA) touchingly. The artists association decided to honor the legendary Tollywood personality by constituting an award after his name. Photo Credit:

According to several reports from entertainment websites, the news is true. Ragalahari quoted Dilip Raja, one of the founding members of the association saying, "The idea is to fete individuals who render exemplary services to the Telugu film industry annually. The awardee will be decided based on the outcome of a democratic poll. The event will also be held in Tenali of Guntur district, where Superstar Krishna belonged. Krishna was born in Burripalem village near Tenali. He was known for his philanthropic work in his village and had a big heart when it comes to charity. Krishna's remains were also immersed in river Krishna near Undavalli of Guntur district by Mahesh Babu and his other family members. Mahesh Babu adopted the village and has been doing several developmental works in health, sanitation, and education. His wife Namrata looks into this charitable work. Photo Credit:

The association is waiting to discuss the same with Superstar Mahesh Babu to take this forward. Mahesh Babu is in one of the crucial phases of his life after losing his parents and only brother in the same year due to health-related issues. He also took a break and toured Spain and London with family after the death of his mother Indira Devi in September. Mahesh, however, wasn't seen anywhere near his brother Ramesh Babu's funeral.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial, an action entertainer referred to as SSMB 28. Later, the suave actor is also set to work with SS Rajamouli for a periodic action adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones. However, the actor is currently on a break and will soon join the sets of SSMB 28. Pooja Hegde is the leading actress of the film, bringing them together for the second time after Maharshi. S Thaman is said to be the film's music director and Radha Krishna is bankrolling the film under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.