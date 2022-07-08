Mrunal Thakur is making her debut in South India Cinema with Sita Ramam in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The actress says, "I couldn't have asked for a better debut; the feeling is truly phenomenal. It's crazy and insane for me, because it's not just my Telugu debut but Malayalam and Tamil debut as well and not to forget, excited to be sharing screen space with Dulquer. Vyjayanthi films and Swapna cinema have given me an opportunity to be a part of a wonderful story which is very poetic and lyrical, set in the 60s. The character itself is so beautifully written, that I fell in love with Sita Mahalaxmi."

Talking about being Sita Mahalakshmi, the Jersey star shared, "This is the character I am playing for the first time on the big screen. The character is different, she is totally a hopeless romantic and falls madly in love with Ram. I am sure this character would remind the audiences of their own special someone, especially those who have had an eventful love story. These days, people don't write letters to their loved ones but this film will showcase the traditional love story that Sita Mahalaxmi and Ram had for each other. The audiences will get to see a lot of different flavour in the film, with romance at its core."

The first single, the romantic melody 'Oh Sita Hey Rama', and recently released second track " Inthandham" are timeless melodies and struck a chord with music lovers instantly.

So, what can audiences expect from Sita Mahalakshmi and the film? Mrunal says, "This is a character audiences will see me playing for the first time. The way Sita Ramam is penned, each character and the screenplay are just a vision to behold. I haven't seen the movie yet, so I can't wait to watch it and see his magic on the big screen."

Presented by Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam is touted to be a romantic saga. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing an important role. SPB Charan has crooned for the haunting melody composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and lyricised by Krishna Kanth.

The cast and crew of Sita Ramam includes cinematographer P S Vinod and music director Vishal Chandrashekhar. The film also stars Sumanth, director Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, director Tharun Bhascker, Bhoomika Chawla, dancer Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore.

Sita Ramam will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on 5th August 2022.