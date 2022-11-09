Mrunal Thakur Says She Wishes To Work More In South Films, ‘Many Meaningful Films Happening There'

Mrunal Thakur, who started her acting career with television, went on to work in some Bollywood films. But the unprecedented fame she received from her Telugu debut, Sita Ramam, has restored a new confidence in her to explore more and try her luck in the regional film industry. While the actress wishes to do more films in the South, Mrunal is not putting Bollywood opportunities on hold.

"As an actor you need to be language and platform agnostic. You cannot park yourself in a segment or section. That's when your growth is stagnant. I will continue to be part of Hindi films as much as I will also seek and hope to work in films in the south," the Jersey actor tells Hindustan Times. Thakur further added, "I have made my Telugu debut and there's so much more to be offered and explored. I want to even work in other languages."

The actress said she would someday even do a strong Marathi film too.

Mrunal Thakur is currently on the search for good content. "I want to work with visionary directors and be part of their filmography. There are so many meaningful films happening there and I do hope to be part of films that will enrich me as an actor," she told the publication. Mentioning that there are some visionary filmmakers in the industry who according to her have always been ahead of "the curve and have led by example".

The actress said she is open to working on southern films regardless of whether they are intended for theatrical release or streaming platforms. The character's reverence is what matters to her the most. The growing popularity of films from the South industry has taken over Hindi films at the box-office. Thakur, however, feels it's just a phase. There's a wave of change, and some great content has also come from the Hindi film industry as well, she asserted.

Howereve, Mrunal feels there is something that Bollywood can learn from the South. "Understanding of content that appeals to the national audiences is something I feel that we can learn from the south," she added.

Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut with 2018's Love Sonia and appeared in films like Super 30 and Batla House. Telugu movie Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salman, was a turning point in her career. It gave her worldwide success. She has also done tv serials such as Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya.

Workwise, Mrunal has some interesting Hindi projects in the pipeline, including Pippa, Pooja Meri Jaan with Huma Qureshi, Aankh Micholi, and Gumrah.