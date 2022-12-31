Nani 30: Sita Ramam Actress Mrunal Thakur Bags Another Telugu Film Opposite Natural Star Nani?

Mrunal Thakur, the Bollywood heroine who became popular in Tollywood and south-Indian industries by portraying the character of Sita from Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam, one of the films that almost earned Rs 100 Crore, is being flooded with consecutive offers. The damsel is spoiled for choice in terms of choosing interesting scripts that challenge her acting talents.

Looks like she landed one such opportunity as her second Tollywood venture. Actor Nani announces his next, referred to as Nani 30 under the Vyra Entertainments banner. The movie was officially announced on December 30 through the social media accounts of the producers and the actor.

Mrunal Thakur starred in the Hindi remake of Nnai-Gowtam Thinnanuri's Jersey, with Shahid Kapoor. She met Nani earlier during the filming days of Jersey. After her portrayal of Sita's character, we are thrilled about the collaboration of Nani and Mrunal. Although nothing is official of sorts as of now, the makers announced that a small glimpse of the Nani 30 would be unveiled on January 1.

Mohan Cherukuri, Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS are producing Nani 30. Other details about the film's cast and crew are yet to be announced.

On the other hand, the actress has been listening to several scripts in Telugu and Tamil besides Bollywood. Nani is shooting for his upcoming action entertainer under the direction of Srikanth Odela, titled Dasara. National award winner Keerthy Suresh is the film's female lead opposite Nani, who is portraying the role of a leader of the workers' community in Singareni coal mines. He is also set to play the character of Homicide Investigation Team (HIT) head SP Arjun Sarkaar in the sequel of Hit 3 AKA Hit: The Third Case. The HITverse, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu is Nani's production venture under the Wall Poster Cinema banner.