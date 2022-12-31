Nani 30: Sita Ramam Actress Mrunal Thakur Bags Another Telugu Film Opposite Natural Star Nani?
Mrunal Thakur, the Bollywood heroine who became popular in Tollywood and south-Indian industries by portraying the character of Sita from Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam, one of the films that almost earned Rs 100 Crore, is being flooded with consecutive offers. The damsel is spoiled for choice in terms of choosing interesting scripts that challenge her acting talents.
Looks like she landed one such opportunity as her second Tollywood venture. Actor Nani announces his next, referred to as Nani 30 under the Vyra Entertainments banner. The movie was officially announced on December 30 through the social media accounts of the producers and the actor.
Mrunal Thakur starred in the Hindi remake of Nnai-Gowtam Thinnanuri's Jersey, with Shahid Kapoor. She met Nani earlier during the filming days of Jersey. After her portrayal of Sita's character, we are thrilled about the collaboration of Nani and Mrunal. Although nothing is official of sorts as of now, the makers announced that a small glimpse of the Nani 30 would be unveiled on January 1.
Mohan Cherukuri, Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS are producing Nani 30. Other details about the film's cast and crew are yet to be announced.
On the other hand, the actress has been listening to several scripts in Telugu and Tamil besides Bollywood. Nani is shooting for his upcoming action entertainer under the direction of Srikanth Odela, titled Dasara. National award winner Keerthy Suresh is the film's female lead opposite Nani, who is portraying the role of a leader of the workers' community in Singareni coal mines. He is also set to play the character of Homicide Investigation Team (HIT) head SP Arjun Sarkaar in the sequel of Hit 3 AKA Hit: The Third Case. The HITverse, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu is Nani's production venture under the Wall Poster Cinema banner.
- Dasara: Last Schedule For Natural Star Nani's Action Entertainer Begins; Key Sequences To Be Shot
- Prabhas To Nani-Here's A Look At The Whopping Remunerations Of South Indian Star Heroes'
- HIT 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: A Drop In Collection For Adivi Sesh's Crime Thriller!
- HIT 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna Watches A Special Show With His Son; Appreciates Nani & Adivi Sesh!
- HIT 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Adivi Sesh's Psycho Killer Film Has A Strong Weekend!
- HIT 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Adivi Sesh's Crime Film Gets Going Without Competition!
- HIT 2 Sequel: Nani Confirms Adivi Sesh's Cameos In HIT: The Third And The Fourth Cases! Fans Thrilled
- Hit 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's HITverse Crime Thriller Begins On A Grand Note!
- HIT 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- HIT The Second Case Movie Review: Engaging Whodunnit With Lackluster Showdown
- HIT:2 The Second Case Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before Booking Tickets To Adivi Sesh's Film
- HIT: The Second Case Pre-Release Business: Everything About Adivi Sesh's Latest Crime Thriller!