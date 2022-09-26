Naane Varuvean First Review: Dhanush Steals The Show As Usual In This Thriller With Selvaraghavan!

After scoring a success with Thiruchitrambalam, actor Dhanush is back again at the screens with his latest outing Naane Varuvean, under the direction of his brother Selvaraghavan. The movie is a psychological action thriller in which Dhanush will portray a double role. The movie marks the fourth collaboration between the brothers as actor and director.

Naane Varuvean trailer was released recently, and fans were sent into a tizzy following the actor's performance and looks. The movie has generated a decent pre-release buzz ahead of its theatrical release on September 29. Dhanush made the year 2022 a remarkable one in his acting career. He had several releases including an international one, and most of them went on to become a commercial and / or critical success.