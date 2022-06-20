Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu formally announced their separation in October 2021, days before their 4th wedding anniversary. The couple’s divorce was one of the most talked-about subjects in the media last year as they had refrained from sharing the reason behind their separation.
Naga Chaitanya Dating Sobhita Dhulipala After Separation, Was Spotted With Actress At His New Abode: Reports
Now, it seems like the actor has found love again! According to a Pinkvilla report, Chay was spotted with Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala at his new abode in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. An eyewitness has reported that the duo looked very comfortable in each other's company. It must be noted that the Majili actor’s new property is currently under construction.
The source was quoted as saying, "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car."
Speaking about the alleged couple’s closeness, the source revealed that they have been inseparable in recent weeks. "Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her 'close buddies,'" added the source.
For the uninitiated, after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya has maintained a low profile when it comes to his private life away. The actor, who is now back in the category of eligible bachelors, has ensured to stay away from the media glare and scrutiny. However, only time will tell if he has found love post-separation from Samantha or is only enjoying Sobhita's company as 'just friends.'
