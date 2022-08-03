Naga Chaitanya Has THIS Response When Quizzed About Rumoured GF Sobhita Dhulipala

When the interviewer asked him about his relationship with the Made in Heaven actress, the actor neither accepted nor denied it. Even though Naga Chaitanya chose to not comment on the same, he just couldn't stop blushing. "I'm just going to smile," said the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. Now, the netizens are considering Naga Chaitanya's reaction as a confirmation of their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya has reportedly found love again after parting ways with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to the grapevine, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is dating Sobhita Dhulipala. Recently, when Naga Chaitanya was quizzed about his relationship with Sobhita in an interview, and the actor had an interesting response.

Rumours regarding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship started doing rounds after she was spotted visiting the actor's new residence in Hyderabad. The rumourmills suggest that the duo knew each other socially for a long time, but started dating after the actor's separated from his ex-wife Samantha, last year. However, both Chaitanya and Sobhita chose to remain tight-lipped about their rumoured affair.

Later, Naga Chaitanya's fans went on to accuse his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu for spreading rumours regarding his relationship with Shobita Dhulipala. They claimed that The Family Man actress is playing a PR game to tarnish the image of her ex-husband. However, Samantha rubbished the accusations and confirmed that both Naga Chaitanya and she have moved on.

Coming to the career front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which marks his debut in Bollywood. The actor is playing a pivotal role in the Aamir Khan starrer, which is an official adaptation of the much-loved Hollywood flick Forest Gump. Shobita Dhulipala, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan.