Naga Shaurya's Pictures From His Pre-Wedding Events Are Here!

Naga Shaurya's Engagement & Pre-Wedding Pictures

Naga Shaurya poses with his brother Gowtham along with his to-be wife Anusha, during the cocktail ceremony.

Naga Shaurya & Anusha With Musician Kalyan Koduri During Mehendi

Naga Shaurya debuted with a film which has soul-stirring music by Musician Kalyan Koduri. Since then, they both share a special bond. Kalyan Koduri is the only celebrity from Tollywood we got to see at the wedding festivities of the actor.

Naga Shaurya Puts A Ring On Anusha's Finger

Naga Shaurya puts a ring on Anusha's finger during one of the pre-wedding events. The couple exchanged engagements rings amid family members and close friends.

The couple Pose With A Friend At One Of Their Wedding Celebrations

Naga Shaurya and his would-be Anusha Shetty pose with a guest, at their Mehendi ceremony. The backdrop was contemporary with so many florals, Macrame decorations , and dried flowers put together.