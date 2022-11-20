Naga Shaurya tied the knot to Anusha Shetty, a Bengaluru based Interior Designer on November 20th at JW Marriott Hotel. The event was a blend of western and Indian influences as the couple had an intimate muhurtham celebration amid close friends and family, in traditional attires. A day ahead of the muhurtham, Naga Shaurya and Anusha threw a cocktail bash for their friends.
Naga Shaurya's Pictures From His Pre-Wedding Events Are Here!
The couple exchanged rings during one of the pre-wedding festivities that included a Haldi ceremony, Mehendi ceremony besides a relaxed cocktail dinner. The duo kept it very simple, stylish and comfortable by choosing outfits that aren't too flashy and gaudy.
Anusha chose a western outfit, an embellished gown in Purple colour while Shaurya complimented her look in a Black suit. For the Mehendi, the bride went all out and donned a beautiful pastel peach and pastel green embroidered lehenga with large floral motifs. For the same occasion, Shaurya wore an Ink Blue kurtha, maintaining the perfect contrast.
Naga Shaurya's Engagement & Pre-Wedding Pictures
Naga Shaurya poses with his brother Gowtham along with his to-be wife Anusha, during the cocktail ceremony.
Naga Shaurya & Anusha With Musician Kalyan Koduri During Mehendi
Naga Shaurya debuted with a film which has soul-stirring music by Musician Kalyan Koduri. Since then, they both share a special bond. Kalyan Koduri is the only celebrity from Tollywood we got to see at the wedding festivities of the actor.
Naga Shaurya Puts A Ring On Anusha's Finger
Naga Shaurya puts a ring on Anusha's finger during one of the pre-wedding events. The couple exchanged engagements rings amid family members and close friends.
The couple Pose With A Friend At One Of Their Wedding Celebrations
Naga Shaurya and his would-be Anusha Shetty pose with a guest, at their Mehendi ceremony. The backdrop was contemporary with so many florals, Macrame decorations , and dried flowers put together.
