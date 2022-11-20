Naga Shaurya Ties The Nuptial Knot With Bengaluru Based Anusha Shetty In An Intimate Event!

Tollywood's one of the most handsome heroes, Naga Shaurya, tied the nuptial knot to a Bangalore-based interior designer Anusha Shetty, amid a close-knit family affair on November 20, in Bengaluru's JW Marriott Hotel.

The intimate wedding took place barely a few days after the actor was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed on the sets of his upcoming film due to dehydration. Naga Shaurya took a break to take part in his wedding festivities.

Ahead of the wedding ritual, the couple exchanged rings during their cocktail party a day before. At the clock's tick of 11.25 AM on Sunday, Shaurya wed Anusha in a traditional south-Indian wedding. He chose a silk Kurtha with a Dhoti and Anusha was seen in a Red colour Kanjeevaram saree. Surrounded by their parents and immediate family cheering for them, the duo showered each other in flowers as part of the tradition.

