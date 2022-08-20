The complete family man, who is known for keeping his space private and windows closed, is a fitness freak no doubt, but he never tried to show off his muscles or torso for the screen. However, bringing the curtains down, the actor's wife, Namrata Shirodkar blessed the feeds of all the fans of the actor on Saturday (August 20) by posting shirtless pictures of Mahesh Babu from his indoor pool, which is the very first of its kind pictue from the actor.

Superstar Mahesh Babu unleashes his prowess when it comes to on-screen performance for the role that he takes up. The actor, besides his stature and command, often comes across as a down-to-earth and humble being. His off-screen life is as beautiful and inspirational as the characters that he has been choosing lately.

The former Miss India and actress wrote, "mornings are like these.... 😍😍😍 #toocoolforthepool🥽@urstrulymahesh."

The comments and likes for the post are increasing every second and within one hour of posting the pics, about one lakh people already showered their love on the superstar. This post has come in both as a surprise and shock to many as the actor was quite reserved about flexing his body in front of people on the screen.

Coming to the work front, Mahesh is said to have joined the sets of his upcoming film #SSMB28 under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. A couple of pictures surfaced on social media the other day, in which Mahesh was seen in an uber-cool hairstyle and look. The movie is said to be a high-octane action entertainer and Mahesh will be showcased in yet another mass makeover. Given the combination of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas, fans and film buffs are excited about the film.

The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Mahesh for the second time after Maharshi. The movie's makers, Haarika and Hassine Creations have earlier announced that #SSMB28 will release on April 28, 2023, which was also the release date of the actor's career-changing film Pokiri. Other details of the movie are yet to be announced.