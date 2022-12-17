Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale Guest List: Nandamuri Balakrishna Invited; Srikanth Meka To Appear Too!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu grand finale is just a day away. The makers of Telugu TV's biggest reality show are ensuring the event's success by doing everything in their capacity as the season itself didn't make any impact this time. The season 6 finale is set to announce Revanth as the title winner, according to the information.

It is a formality for the reality show organizers to invite popular actors of the Tollywood industry as chief guests to the grand finale. The last time around, megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest for the finale event for Season 5. This season is rumoured to have invited the sensational veteran Nandamuri Balakrishna. NBK is one of the busiest Tollywood heroes of today. He is doing films back-to-back and is also hosting a successful talk show for Aha OTT titled 'Unstoppable With NBK'. The talk show season's upcoming episode is going to be huge as Prabhas is going to appear on the show with his actor friend Gopichand.

So, if the buzz is to be believed, we hear that NBK will likely clear some time to appear for the show, to meet up with the host Nagarjuna and the finalists of the season. In addition, actor Meka Srikanth is also going to appear on the show as one of the guests. However, an official confirmation of the same is yet to be made.