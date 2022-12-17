The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu grand finale is just a day away. The makers of Telugu TV's biggest reality show are ensuring the event's success by doing everything in their capacity as the season itself didn't make any impact this time. The season 6 finale is set to announce Revanth as the title winner, according to the information.
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale Guest List: Nandamuri Balakrishna Invited; Srikanth Meka To Appear Too!
It is a formality for the reality show organizers to invite popular actors of the Tollywood industry as chief guests to the grand finale. The last time around, megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest for the finale event for Season 5. This season is rumoured to have invited the sensational veteran Nandamuri Balakrishna. NBK is one of the busiest Tollywood heroes of today. He is doing films back-to-back and is also hosting a successful talk show for Aha OTT titled 'Unstoppable With NBK'. The talk show season's upcoming episode is going to be huge as Prabhas is going to appear on the show with his actor friend Gopichand.
So, if the buzz is to be believed, we hear that NBK will likely clear some time to appear for the show, to meet up with the host Nagarjuna and the finalists of the season. In addition, actor Meka Srikanth is also going to appear on the show as one of the guests. However, an official confirmation of the same is yet to be made.
Revanth, Rohit, Adi Reddy, Srihan, and Keerthi are the top five contestants of the season. While Revanth has already been trending as the winner of the season, we hear Srihan is going to be the runner-up, beating Rohit and Adi Reddy.
The ardent followers and fans of the Bigg Boss show allege that the political influence of Adi Reddy is helping him come through and that is why he is in the top three list.
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's Everything About Finalist Srihan's Remuneration For The Reality Show
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Breaking! Srihan To Be The Runner-Up Of The Season?
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Rohit Sahni's Remuneration For The Reality Show Is Not What You Could Guess!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale: THIS Contestant Takes The Cash Filled Suitcase, Deets Inside
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Shooting For The Grand Finale Begins; Revanth Set To Lift The Winner's Trophy?
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Not Srihan But THIS Contestant To Become The Runner-Up Of The Show?
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Rumoured Winner Revanth's Remuneration For This Season Will Blow Your Mind
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Sri Satya's Remuneration For This Show
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Housemates Asked To Name The Least Deserving Contestant For Mid-Week Eviction!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: New Twist! Rohit Gets A Chance To Appeal For Votes Days Before Grand Finale!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Ahead Of The Finale, A Morphed Picture Of Revanth As The Winner Goes Viral!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Are Revanth And Rohit The Top Two Finalists Of The Season?