Not Rana Daggubati But Nandamuri Balakrishna To Host Bigg Boss Telugu 7; THIS Is His Remuneration!

Nandamuri Balakrishna AKA Balayya is surely the most busiest person in Tollywood. The veteran actor is being flooded with offers that are irresistable. From doing back-to-back movies with the top league directors to hosting talk shows for OTT platforms successfully, the actor has his diary full. His career as a politician is also on the bright side. NBK is soon going to launch his son Mokshagna in Tollywood and is a grandfather of two kids. The actor is now in his full-form.

The latest buzz we hear is about the actor being approached by the makers of the world's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu. While we have already reported that Akkineni Nagarjuna, who hosted four seasons of the reality show is going to bid the show goodbye, actor Rana Daggubati's name surfaced as the possible host. However, it is now rumoured that Balakrishna, who is hosting the talk show for Aha, titled 'Unstoppable With NBK2' is in talks with the program producers for coming on board as a host.

Advertisement

For the same, Nandamuri was being offered a remuneration of Rs 10 Crore for a season, reportedly. The previous host, Nagarjuna was paid about Rs 12 Crore in the form of remuneration for hosting the Bigg Boss Telugu show. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited.

Meanwhile Balakrishna is currently filming for his next action entertainer with director Anil Ravipudi. The project is tentatively referred to as NBK 108. Taaxiwala and SR Kalyana Mandapam fame Priyanka Jawalkar is said to be the film's female lead. Also, his latest episode of Unstoppable 2 with NBK featuring pan-India star Prabhas and Gopichand will go on air on the New year's eve.