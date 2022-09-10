Nandamuri Mokshagna To Debut With Shyam Singha Roy Fame Rahul Sankrityan?

Hari Krishna, father of Jr NTR had worked as a hero in several films but the stardom was always associated with NBK, who is on a roll currently with back-to-back hits. He has been doing films one after the other with Tollywood's biggest directors and securing hits in his account.

Nandamuri Balakrishna took over the legacy of his legendary father, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) in Tollywood. Although a couple of NTR's children have tested the waters of the Telugu film industry, none could make an impact as Nandamuri Balakrishna could make.

Time and again, NBK's son Mokshagna's Tollywood debut has become the talk of the town. Never did NBK confirm anything about his son's interest in doing films or becoming a hero. Recently, the youngster was seen flying down to Turkey on his birthday to be with his dad NBK. A series of pictures of him celebrating his birthday with his dad and mom Vasundhara on the sets of NBK's upcoming film with director Gopichand was released on the internet that went viral.

Mokshagna, who always lived away from the limelight of Tollywood, however, is now again in news for his possible film debut. The young lad, in all likelihood, is going to debut with Shyam Singh Roy director Rahul Sankrityan's film. Rahul is known for helming Taxiwala in 2018 with Vijay Deverakonda which was a successful film. Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy is also a commercial success. The director, who began as a short filmmaker, first debuted with a horror thriller named The End in 2014, which is a hit film.

If the latest buzz is true, we might see Mokshagna choosing to become an actor in content-based subjects rather than taking forward the legacy of his granddad and dad. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.