Nani Earns Good Bucks With His Sister Deepthi's Directorial 'Meet Cute'; Rights Bagged By Sony LIV!

Meet Cute is an anthology film that talks about human relationships and characteristics- love, trust, anger, hope, surprise, fear, happiness- through several short stories put together.

Actor Nani's sister, Deepti Ganta is the new female film director in the Tollywood industry. Although she has never been in front of the camera or media, the mother of two had a good knowledge, talent and flair for cinema. With the support of Nani's production venture Wall Poster Cinema, Deepthi Ganta turned her vision into a reality in the form of 'Meet Cute.'

The film's digital rights have been secured by Sony LIV OTT platform. According to the latest buzz, Nani is said to have sold the movie for a profit and is very happy about his sister's directorial debut. He is excited about how the final output has come out.

The other day, announcing the teaser release, he took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Hi,

I thought I am talented.

Turns out I am just the brother of a talented sister :)

So so proud of what she made and still in shock about how she pulled it off 🤍

Wall Poster Cinema presents

@mail2ganta

's #MeetCute

On

@SonyLIV

TEASER TOMORROW," (Sic).

Meet Cute stars Varsha Bollamma, Srividya, Ashwin Kumar, Akanksha Singh, Deekshit Shetty, Raj Chembolu, Ruhani Sharma, Sathyaraj, Alekhya Harika, Adah Sharma, Shiva Kandukuri, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, and Govind Padmasoory among others in key roles.

The film's cinematography is handled by Vasanth Kumar while Garry BH worked as its editor. Vijay Bulganin scored the film's background music. Avinash Kolla headed the Production Design team of Meet Cute. The movie was produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni and presented by Nani. The release date is yet to be revealed.