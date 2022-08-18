Shyam Singha Roy, the romantic drama that featured Nani in the titular role, was loved by both the audiences and critics. As per the latest reports, the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer has now joined the Oscar Nominations race. The reports published by ANI suggest that Shyam Singha Roy has joined the Oscar nominations race in three categories.

As per the reports, the Rahul Sankrityan directorial is in the running for Oscar nominations in Best Periodic Film, Best Background Score, and Best Classic Cultural Dance Indie Film categories. The nominees of the 95th Oscars will be announced on January 24, 2023. The submission deadline for general entry categories will end on November 15, this year.