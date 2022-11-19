Naresh And Pavithra Lokesh Teaming Up For A New Movie On Their Lives? What We Know

Actor Mahesh Babu's brother Naresh and actress Pavithra Lokesh's alleged relationship has been making the rounds on the internet for the past few months. Although they have not officially confirmed their relationship, they are making public appearances together at events, fueling the relationship rumors.

The rumoured couple have acted in several films earlier, the latest one being comedian Ali's Andaru Bagundali Andhulo Nenundali. If latest reports are to be believed, Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh are planning to make a movie which will be based on their personal lives.

The film will not be a biopic on the lives of Naresh and Pavithra, but sources tell that making a movie on their personal lives and everything that happened with them so far with respect to their respective lives in the past was Naresh's idea. The film will feature things from their past, including their past relationships and the bond they share with each other at present.

It goes without saying that Naresh and Pavithra will be playing themselves in the lead roles in the film, which will also have some drama and fiction to the plot. Meanwhile, it is still not clear how serious Naresh and Pavithra are about actually producing this film or when that will happen.

Recently, a video clip of Naresh being physically attacked by his third wife, Ramya, went viral on the internet. In the video, Naresh was seen coming out of his apartment with police protection, whereas his wife Ramya was seen attacking the actor with her slippers and hurling abuse at him. Meanwhile, Naresh looked undisturbed and shouted, calling Ramya a "cheat and a fraud" woman, from inside the elevator. Further, he claimed that Ramya was having an illicit affair with a man named Rakesh Shetty and accused them of blackmailing him. For the initiated, a group of women had lodged a police complaint against Ramya, alleging she cheated all of them in a group income scheme.

Pavithra, on the other hand, is said to have filed a stalking and cyber harassment complaint with the Mysuru police.