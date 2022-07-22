Every year, the government of India has been announcing awards for the best works in the film industries across India. The 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22 at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

Keeping up with the tradition, this year too, Telugu films AKA Tollywood films have made their mark in the national level competition for the awards.

Central Minister of Information and Broadcasting Department, Anurag Singh Thakur headed the awards commission under a select jury. The awards are given in an attempt to honour the commendable job done by the actors, actresses and technicians.