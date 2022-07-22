Every year, the government of India has been announcing awards for the best works in the film industries across India. The 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22 at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.
Keeping up with the tradition, this year too, Telugu films AKA Tollywood films have made their mark in the national level competition for the awards.
Central Minister of Information and Broadcasting Department, Anurag Singh Thakur headed the awards commission under a select jury. The awards are given in an attempt to honour the commendable job done by the actors, actresses and technicians.
This year, there have been several such films, actors and technical crews, who have been bestowed with the prestigious award. Take a look at the list of the Telugu winners below.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here's the full list of winners of the 68th National Film Awards- Telugu
Best Telugu Film (Feature): Colour Photo- Angirekula Sandeep Raj
Best Music Direction (Songs): Thaman S (Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo)
Best Choreography: Natyam- Sandhya Raju
Best Makeup: TV Rambabu- Natyam
-
National Film Awards 2022 Marathi Winners List: Me Vasantrao Wins Big; June, Tak-Tak Also Win Special Awards
-
National Film Awards 2022 Tamil Winners Complete List: It's A Clean Sweep For Soorarai Pottru!
-
National Film Awards 2022 Bollywood Winners List: Ajay Devgn, Toolsidas Junior & Tanhaji Bag Awards
-
National Film Awards 2022 Malayalam Winners List: Sachy, Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyum Win Big!
-
National Film Awards 2021: Dhanush Goes The Traditional Way, Director Vamshi Paidipally Receives Top Honour
-
67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Chhichhore Bag Big Honours
-
Buddhadeb Dasgupta: Poet-Filmmaker Who Left Teaching To Pursue Cinema
-
Aniruddh Dave On His Film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti Winning National Award For Best Haryanvi Film
-
Kangana Ranaut Shares Her First Reaction After Winning The National Award For Manikarnika & Panga
-
67th National Film Awards Marathi Winners List: Anandi Gopal, Bardo, Picasso, Khisa Win Big
-
67th National Film Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore Wins Best Hindi Film Award
-
67th National Film Awards Complete Winners List: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee & Dhanush Bag Big Honours