Actor Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in director Vikram K Kumar's Thank You is now taking part in his much excited project with director Venkat Prabhu. The movie is the Tamil debut of Naga Chaitanya and Telugu debut for the director.

After a slew of flops at the box office, Naga Chaitanya scored a hit with Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, a female-centric film starring Sai Pallavi. After Love Story, he appeared in Bangarraju with his father, actor Nagarjuna, and then in Thank You, which couldn't make much of a difference to the actor's career.