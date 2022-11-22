Neitzens Call Devi Sri Prasad's New Song Boss Party From Waltair Veerayya 'Cringe'; See Hilarious Reactions

Chiranjeevi's much-talked-about film Waltair Veerayya's song Boss Party's promo was released on Tuesday (November 22) morning. Directed by Ravindra Bobby, the film will be Megastar's 154th movie. The song Boss Party is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The promo is a peppy number that shows glimpses of Chiranjeevi in a mass avatar.

The track Boss Party has vocals by DSP. While the makers took to Twitter to announce that Boss Party full song will be out on 23 November at 4:35 pm. The song has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Haripriya, and the song's choreography has been done by Nakash Aziz. Termed as the coolest party song of the year, Boss Party comes as a feast for the megastar's fans.

Waltair Veerayya has been touted as a mass entertainer, and its makers have been careful enough to add every element to make the film the biggest entertainer. However, the netizens aren't happy with the Boss Party promo song. Many took to Twitter and trolled Devi Sri Prasad for the weird lyrics the song has.

Check out reactions below:-

Meanwhile, the film's director Ravindra Bobby took to his Twitter account to share the update and wrote, "This is just a sample of tomorrow's BIG BANG #BossParty full song will Double thrill you all Stay tuned #WaltairVeerayya"!









Taking to social media on Monday (November 21), Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that is producing Waltair Veerayya, shared the promo video of the foot-tapping number from DSP and wrote, "Welcome to the Biggest Party. #WaltairVeerayya First Single #BossParty glimpse out now! Full song tomorrow at 4.05 PM (sic)."

Written and directed by Ravindra Bobby, Waltair Veerayya has been bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers banner and is slated to release on Sankranthi 2023. The film features Shruti Haasan as the female lead, while Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa will be seen playing significant roles in Waltair Veerayya. The cinematography has been taken care of by Arthur A Wilson as the cinematographer, and Niranjan Devaramane has been roped in as the editor.

On the other hand, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, and Urvashi Rautela will be seen playing important roles in Waltair Veerayya.

Waltair Veerayya will face a clash at the box-office as there are several films releasing on the Sankranti weekend. Akhil Akkineni's Agent, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, Vijay's Vaarsudu, and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu have all been slated to release on the holiday weekend.