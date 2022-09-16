Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini appears to be a fun mass entertainer, with action, humour and romance mixed in equal amounts. The trailer shows the male lead, played by Kiran Abbavaram being interested in an alcoholic female, and he comments that men might drink for no reason at all, but if a woman drinks that there probably is much reason for it.
Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini Twitter Review: A Fun Theme-Park Ride
The trailer also showed some family-related scenes, indicating that the film has dramatic moments as well. Choreographer Baba Bhaskar makes an appearance in the promos, and his presence will probably add value to the comedic parts of the film.
The film stars Kiran Abbavaram, Sanjana Anand and Sonu Thakur in lead roles. The film is written by the star Kiran Abbavaram himself and is directed by Sridhar Gadhe. Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini has been produced by Kodi Divya Deepthi and Naresh Reddy Mule. The film's music director Manisharma, DOP is Raj Nalli, and editor is Prawin Pudi.
The actor-writer Kiran Abbavaram has three upcoming projects currently being filmed: Vinaro Bhagyam Vishnu Katha, Meter and Rules Ranjan. He has already had two releases this year, Sebastian P.C. 524 and Sammathame.
Here is what Twitterati are talking about the film:
