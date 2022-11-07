Netizens Fume Over Geetu Defaming Baladitya On A Reality Show & How She Played The Victim Card!

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show since season 3 is charming as ever but his lack of complete knowledge and information about the contestants' behaviour and events that occurred in the house is adding up to the flak drawn by the season.

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show is one of the biggest TV shows in India, with a wide range of viewership and top rankings of TRPs. The show successfully finished five seasons and one OTT-only season so far. The current season is one of the disappointing seasons, according to the viewers of the show.

A classic example is one of Geetu and Baladitya. Aditya supported and stood by Geetu on more than one occasion but Geetu instead tried to defame him on a reality show telecasted on national television, several times.

Baladitya was revealed to have the habit of smoking and was provided with some cigarettes inside the house. He does yoga, and he is a calm and gentle person or at least that is what the show projected him as to the viewers. However, Aditya agreed that he is ashamed of the fact that he smokes and told Geetu that his mother, sister-in-law, wife, and students might change their opinion of him, if she continues to mention it publicly.

Geetu, to win the tasks has gone to a length where she manipulated Aditya into giving up smoking for a couple of days. In another instance that happened during the Mission Impossible task, the issue has gone too far.

Baladitya broke down at the very instance when Geetu announced that she is ready to give smoke in exchange for two blue stripes and another cigarette for another set of blue strips-projecting Baladitya as an addict. He spoke to Adi Reddy, Geetu's other brother at length about his feelings after the task. Earlier too, Geetu targeted Baladitya for several issues and always had heated discussions with him- all while saying to him that she likes him a lot. She said to Aditya, "I like you but I don't like you in the game. Let us not speak until we are out of the house." She eliminated Baladitya and Marina from the Chepala Cheruvu task and nominated Baladitya for the wrong reasons. Adi Reddy once talked to Geetu about how unfair she has been to Baladitya.

The host, Nagarjuna, projected the entire scenario in favour of Geetu. On Sunday's episode where Geetu got eliminated, Nagarjuna was seen being rather unjust toward Baladitya. He supported Geetu for her game strategy and plan instead of calling her out for playing/ taking advantage of a person's personal and emotional issues. Nagarjuna was trolled on the internet for being uninformed and ignorant.

Baladitya tried to make a point and mentioned that it was not weakness but anguish. With Nagarjuna taking her side, Geetu went a step ahead and almost cried saying that Baladitya's words had hurt her the most during the task.

Baladitya apologized to Geetu and her parents for using harsh remarks, which were not as objectionable as what Geetu had said and had done earlier. He also mentioned that he will quit from that moment for the sake of his mother.

It was expected of the host Nagarjuna to understand the entire situation before pulling out names and charring their images on a reality show watched by millions and is there forever on the internet. However, the episode of Baladitya and Geetu turned out even murkier due to his obliviousness. On the other hand, huge support came in for Baladitya from the public and fans of the Bigg Boss show.