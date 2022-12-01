SSMB 28 Release Date: Superstar Mahesh Babu's Film With Trivikram To Hit The Screens In August 2023?

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas is referred to as SSMB 28. Actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead opposite Mahesh for the second time. The duo earlier worked in Vamshi Paidipally's Maharshi. The movie's second and new schedule is going to kick start on December 8 in Hyderabad.

After the demise of his mother and father back-to-back within a month, Mahesh Babu is currently in a difficult personal space. He is heavily relying on his family to cope with the loss and is said to be joining the sets within a week. The next schedule, as per the plans, will film crucial scenes between Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, and yesteryear actress Shobana, who is making a comeback to the Telugu industry after several decades.

The latest buzz around the release date of SSMB 28 has it that the makers are aiming for a huge theatrical release on August 11, 2023. The earlier release date was scheduled as April 28, 2023. The movie's filming took an unplanned break more than twice due to several reasons and filming was subsequently delayed.

Director Trivikram is known for bringing back yesteryear actresses as character artists for roles that have substance and scope to perform. Nadiya and Khushbu are examples of it. Shobana is also said to join the list.

SSMB 28 has two female leads and Sreeleela's name is doing the rounds as the second heroine. It was earlier announced that Bimbisara fame Samyuktha Menon was cast for it. Also, the makers are said to have approached Rashmika to groove in a special dance number alongside Mahesh Babu, which is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also signed a film for SS Rajamouli, which is going to be an action-adventure set back in time. Rajamouli, who is currently in the US is promoting the film on international platforms already. The movie will begin towards the end of 2023.