18 Pages Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Siddhartha's Movie Opens To A Positive Response

After the super duper success of Karthikeya 2, actor Nikhil Siddhartha hit the screens with a romantic drama titled 18 Pages. He co-starred with Karthikeya 2 actress Anupama Parameswaran in this film that was completed a long time ago. 18 Pages' theatrical release was postponed several times before it could finally release and earn a decent response at the box office by fans and movie critics.

18 Pages is the story of an app developer, who breaks up with his partner. He gets cheated and takes to booze to cope with it. His friend Bhagi helps him throughout. One day, he comes across a diary belonging to Nandini. As he starts reading it, he falls in love with Nandini and becomes curious. After finding out that Nandini died in a car accident, he is shattered but is determined to find out the truth.

On the release day on December 23, Nikhil Siddhartha's 18 Pages made around Rs 1.50 Crore (early estimates)from the ticket windows. However, positive word-of-mouth might help the movie pick up on the screens this weekend. The overall occupancy ratio was registered as 23.63 percent.

The movie stars Dinesh Tej, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Sarayu Roy, and Raj Tirandasu in crucial roles. The cinematography of 18 Pages is by A Vasanth. Naveen Nooli worked as its editor while the soul-stirring melodies and compelling background score are the work of musician Gopi Sundar. The movie is produced by Bunny Vas and Sukumar Bandreddi under the GA 2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners.