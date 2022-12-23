18 Pages Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Have To Say About Nikhil Siddhartha's Romantic Drama!
Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who rose to nationwide fame with Karthikeya 2, is back with the same actress, Anupama Paramesaran, for the second time in 2022 for the film titled 18 Pages. The movie touted as a romantic comedy hit the screens all over the world on December 23.
Nikhil Siddhartha will be seen portraying the character of Siddhu while Anupama is cast for Nandini's character. The movie also stars Dinesh Tej, Sarayu, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali, and Brahmaji in crucial roles.
Moviegoers who are enthusiastic about catching the first-day first show of every theatrical release have taken to their social media handles to share their opinion on 18 Pages.
Check out some tweets here:
The movie has been in the making for a long time and after the post-production works, its release was delayed. Director Sukumar Bandreddi, who has been encouraging his assistant directors to debut, has done the same for Palnati Surya Pratap, this film's director. The movie's story is also written by Sukumar. He is co-producing the movie under Sukumar Writings banner.
The film's trailer, which was released a few days ago, increased expectations of the movie. Allu Arjun attended the film's pre-release event along with Sukumar, to encourage the team. Three songs released from the movie 'Nannaya Raasina', 'Yedurangula Vaana', and 'Time Ivvu Pilla' received good appreciation from music lovers. The movie finished its shooting in October 2020 in Hyderabad.
The movie marks the second collaboration of Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran. A Vasanth is the film's cinematographer and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Background music and tunes of the film are composed by Gopi Sundar.
Bunny Vas produced the movie in association with Sukumar under the GA 1 Pictures banner.
