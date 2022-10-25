After the humongous success of Karthikeya 2, actor Nikhil Siddhartha reached new heights of stardom. He gained new fans all over the country. The actor made a comeback of sorts with the success of Chandoo Mondeti directorial Karthikeya 2, after a slew of flops. Nikhil Siddhartha's next is 18 pages with Anupama Parameswaran as its female lead. Although 18 Pages was supposed to release on February 18, 2022, the movie makers have now announced that the film will hit the screens on December 23.

The movie, 18 Pages, was in the production phase for a long time now and has finally entered its last leg. According to the latest update, Nikhil Siddhartha has joined the shooting of the film's last schedule to wrap up for post-production works to pick up speed.