Actor Nithiin, who was last seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam which was a box office dud, is wasting no time and is already taking part in the shooting of his next film under the direction of Vakkantham Vamsi. This movie is touted to be an action entertainer and is expected to release towards the end of 2022.
Nithiin Gives A Nod To Bheemla Nayak Fame Saagar Chandra's Film As His Next!
Meanwhile, Nithiin, who also reportedly okayed a script narrated by director Venky Kudumula has asked the director to come up with a full bound script before they can start production. According to the latest buzz in Tollywood, Nithiin is said to have agreed to listen to a story by Bheemla Nayak fame Saagar Chandra. The young director rather gained appreciation for his efficiency in directing Bheemla Nayak, his debut with two main league actors.
Saagar Chandra has managed to impress Nithiin and the actor reportedly was okay with going ahead. The official announcement, however, is awaited. The movie will be a mass action drama produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner.
