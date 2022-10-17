Nithiin is one actor in Tollywood who does films one after the other irrespective of their result at the box office. The actor, who has a very successful production house-Shresth Movies, has numerous projects lined up, thanks to his distributor-turned-producer father. He was last seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam, starring Krithi Shetty, an action entertainer, which remained a dud at the box office. The film was released amid great enthusiasm but flopped miserably.
Nithiin In Talks With Saagar K Chandra, Director Of Pawan Kalyan-Rana's Bheemla Nayak For His Next?
The actor, who was known for his cheerful boy-next-door image has always clicked with love stories. He is said to be in talks with Vakkantham Vamsi, writer-turned-director who helmed Na Peru Surya Na Illu India with Allu Arjun. He is also the writer behind several super hit films like Kick, Temper, Oosaravelli, Race Gurram, Yevadu, Touch Chesi Chudu, and the latest is Akkineni Akhil's Agent. The director has already narrated a script to the actor which was approved by the latter. The movie, which will be referred to as Nithiin 32 will be an entertaining venture, reportedly.
According to the latest buzz, it is learned that Nithiin was approached by Saagar Chandra, the director who helmed Bheemla Nayak, the remake of Aiyyappanum Koshiyum in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. If these rumours are to be believed, Saagar Chandra will soon lock a script for Nithiin and the movie will go on floors towards the second half of 2023. Meanwhile, Nithiin will be shooting for his next with Vakkantham Vamsi. It is more likely for the actor to come on board for Saagar Chandra's project and fans of the actor are awaiting the official announcement.
