Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Breaking! Srihan To Be The Runner-Up Of The Season?

Srihan, one of the finalists of the Bigg Boss Season 6 is reportedly going to settle for the runner-up position. The filming of the grand finale is happening currently at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The social media warriors and Bigg Boss Telugu fans are leaving no stone unturned to break the latest happenings on the show.

While it is already known that two contestants out of five will be prevented from the finals in Saturday's semi-final episode, buzz has it that Srihan will lose the title of the season to singer Revanth. That means, Srihan beat Adi Reddy, Rohit, and Keerthi to settle for the second place.

As and when the filming of the semi-final episode concludes, more updates about the top three and top two will be revealed. Stay tuned for the latest updates.