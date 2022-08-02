Noted Comedian Sarathi Passes Away At 83

Tollywood's noted comedian Sarathi, also known as Kadali Jaya Sarathi, passed away at 83 due to age-related illness. The veteran actor was suffering from a kidney-related disease for the past few months and breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad at 2.30 am on Monday (August 1) while undergoing treatment.

The veteran actor had worked in more than 372 films in his career that lasted for about 60 years. He began his career with the film Seetharama Kalyanam in 1961. In the film, which was directed by NTR, Sarathi played the role of Nalakubara. Post that, he played comedy roles in several movies and got appreciation from audience.