NTR 30: Jr NTR's Next With Koratala Siva Officially Shelved?

Jr NTR's most anticipated film with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NTR 30, has been shelved entirely for good. Or, the Tollywood little birdie says so. The project has been stuck in the basic script-level work for a very long time and its director was involved in issues about Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya's losses.

After several script sessions, the actor reportedly was not satisfied with how it turned out after listening to the story. Jr NTR even asked Koratala to take a break and come up with a new narration and full script. However, there seems to be no positive progress in NTR 30. Sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander was also roped in for the project. An announcement promo was also released about NTR 30, touted to be an action entertainer on May 20th marking the actor's birthday.