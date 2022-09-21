Jr NTR has announced two films back-to-back after his successful multistar venture RRR. The actor, who earlier collaborated with director Koratala Siva has announced NTR 30, a romantic action drama along with NTR 31, another high-octane entertainer with KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Both the films were supposed to begin simultaneously.
NTR 30: Jr NTR Unimpressed With Koratala Siva's Plans For The Film So Far?
However, Koratala Siva's last directorial, Acharya, which has Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan along with Pooja Hegde, tanked at the box office in an unexpected way. The film incurred severe losses to its makers and Koratala had to bear the brunt of it all. Until recently, Koratala is said to have been involved in clearing the financial issues of Acharya.
Given the condition, Jr NTR, who scored a hit with Janatha Garage with Koratala reportedly asked Koratala to take some time off to settle all the issues. He also expressed his concerns over their upcoming film's story and script. The actor asked for a re-work on the same.
Originally, NTR 30, which is a Anirudh Ravichander musical, is supposed to go on floors from September. But, the script work has not been done yet. Jr NTR, after the mammoth success of RRR is ensuring that all his next ventures are better than before. R Ratnavelu will crank the camera for NTR 30. The makers of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara, NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners are bankrolling the film.
Meanwhile Prashanth Neel is also busy filming Salaar with Prabhas. Fans of the actor are disappointed with how things have been happening at a snail's pace for NTR 30 and NTR 31.
