NTR 30 Update: The Koratala Siva Directorial Likely To Go On Floors From October!

Actor Jr NTR is all over the news for his latest meeting with Central Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad. The RRR actor is currently spending time with his two sons and wife besides preparing for his two upcoming projects. The actor, who is known for his versatility and acting prowess is going to be soon seen in KGF fame Prashanth Neel's directorial. Before that, the Young Tiger, as fans dearly call him, has signed the dotted line for director Koratala Siva, who earlier helmed Janatha Garage with the actor.

On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday this year, the makers of the film have released a motion poster unveiling the dialogue promo. Earlier there were rumours that Jhanvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could be roped in for the film as the love interest of Jr NTR. However, since Alia is pregnant, there might be other choices for picking the film's heroine. With the image that Jr NTR secured post the success and reach of RRR, this film too will be released pan-India.

After Koratala Siva is embroiled with the financial issues around the settlement of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, Jr NTR had asked the director to take some time off and settle down. He even asked the director to come up with a few edits in the script for #NTR30. Now, team Koratala is involved in giving the final touches to the script and there might be an update of the project in September. The insiders spilled beans that the filming may begin from October this year.

The movie is going to be a romantic entertainer with equal amounts of action and drama. The female lead of the film is not yet finalized and the movie's soundtrack will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. R Rathnavelu is roped in as the film's cinematographer and A Sreekar Prasad will be working as the editor.

The movie will likely hit the screens on May 19, 2023, according to a few entertainment websites, coinciding with the actor's birthday. Any other update or information on #NTR30 is still awaited. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners are producing the venture.