Even though the exact reason behind Uma Maheshwari's suicide is unknown, the police team suggests that her health issues could be the prime reason. According to the family members, Uma had breakfast with her husband, daughter, and son-in-law at 10 am on Monday. Later, she instructed the cook to prepare lunch and went to her room.

Uma Maheshwari, the youngest daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR AKA Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao, was found dead. As per the reports, Uma Maheshwari was found hanging at her residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday (August 1, 2022) afternoon. Jubilee Hills police, who are handling the case, have confirmed that it is a case of suicide.

The family grew suspicious after she did not come out of her room even after 12.30 pm. They broke into her room and found her hanging. Her daughter then informed the Jubilee Hills police and other family members including her brother Nandamuri Balakrishna, and brother-in-law Chandrababu Naidu. Uma Maheshwari's siblings Balakrishna, sisters Bhuvaneshwari, and Daggubati Purandeshwari, rushed to her residence immediately.

For the unversed, Uma Maheshwari was the eldest of NTR's 12 children and his fourth daughter. She made headlines in 2021 after she married K Sreenivasa Prasad. Uma Maheshwari was previously married to an Andhra Pradesh-based businessman named Narendra Rajan. She is survived by her husband Sreenivasa Prasad and her two daughters. Popular actors Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram are her nephews.

May her soul rest in peace...

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM