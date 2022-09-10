Oke Oka Jeevitham is the story of three childhood friends with regretful pasts. They are offered an epic second chance at life to go back in time and do better in their situations. Sharwanand's role Aadi misses his mother, played by Amala Akkineni.

Sharwanand's latest science fiction emotional drama, Oke Oka Jeevitham, written and directed by debutant Shree Karthick is a movie that defies logic with heart-warming mother sentiment. The movie was released all over the world on September 9 to positive response and critical acclaim.

He wants to set it right and attempts the feat. He and his friends Satya and Srinu, played by Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Vennela Kishore respectively join the trip. The trio goes back and meet their younger versions and try to correct their deeds. However, fate can't be changed and destiny is written. The role of Ranga Kuttan Paul, the scientist, played by Nassar too is an important one.

On the release day, Oke Oka Jeevitham secured about Rs 1 Crore to Rs 2 Crore.

Ritu Varma played the film's female lead, the love interest of Aadi, who keeps on encouraging Aadi despite his fears regarding social anxiety. The movie has some solid performances, a few jokes to laugh out loud, and a beautiful soundtrack that transports you to their world. The movie's second half was a bit slow and other than that, the movie is a good watch and an honest attempt by the director, who earlier mentioned that the film is a tribute to his mother, whom he lost during his young age.

The movie's cinematography and editing were handled by Sujith Sarang and Tharun Bhascker, director and writer in Telugu penned the film's dialogues. The movie is made in Tamil and Telugu bilingual. Dream Warrior Pictures bankrolled the film.