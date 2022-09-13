Actor Sharwanand scored a blockbuster hit with his latest time travel emotional drama film Oke Oka Jeevitham. With the concept as such, there are several possibilities that the film could wind up as a messy mix of things and events. However, for debut writer and director Shree Karthick, the film turned out to be a successful venture.

The film's heart-warming story, beautiful set-up, performance, and music, everything were appropriate and the movie rightfully deserves the applause it is receiving now at the box office.