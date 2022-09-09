Oke Oka Jeevitham Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Sharwanand's latest time travel emotional drama written and directed by debutant Shree Karthick released on the big screen after several delays on September 9. The movie, which stars Ritu Varma as the female lead and Vennela Kishore along with Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Amala Akkineni in crucial roles was met with great reviews from the fans and critics.

Oke Oka Jeevitham, which is a Tamil and Telugu bilingual has been receiving positive reviews for the brilliant performances of the cast, concept, screenplay, music and background score, emotions, cinematography, and climax. The film's second half is a bit slow, opined the viewers.

After the film hit the screens and received a positive response, people behind the enormous network of pirated websites, illegal content sharing sites have copied the film and started sharing it on other websites. Several social media pages are also flooding with the links that allow the users to view and download the content.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakashbabu under Dream Warrior Pictures banner. The film's dialogues were penned by Tharun Bhascker. Both editing and cinematography were composed by Sreejith Sarang, who received appreciation for the same. The background score of the film too complimented the story and narration. Jakes Bejoy was behind the film's music.