Actor Sharwanand scored a hit with an unusual film like Oke Oka Jeevitham, which was released recently. The movie, which is based on the concept of mother sentiment and time travel, has beautifully come together despite the amiss of logic. Oke Oka Jeevitham is the debut venture of its writer-director Shree Karthick, who dedicated this film to his mother.

Oke Oka Jeevitham's digital streaming rights all over southern India have been secured by SonyLIV. The audio rights have also been bagged by SonyLIV, reportedly. However, the official announcement is yet to be made about the date of digital streaming.