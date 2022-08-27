Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual time travel adventure titled Kanam in Tamil. Its teaser had released a few months back. We saw Sharwanand, Vennila Kishore, and Priyadarshi (Satheesh and Ramesh Thilak in the Tamil version) in the same room as their younger versions, in the teaser. The film stars Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, and Nasser as well.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is written and directed by Shree Karthick. Director Tharun Bhascker has penned the dialogues for the Telugu version. Jakes Bejoy composed for the film. Sujith Sarang is the DOP, and Sreejith Sarang is the editor. SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures has produced the film.

The song has been titled 'Maaripoye' and the lyrics have been written by Krishna Chaitanya. The Tamil version has been named 'Maaripochu' and the lyrics have been written by Madhan Karky.

Karthi has given the lead vocals to the song, and the rap verse has been performed by Travis King.

'Maaripoye' talks about how times have changed and technology has altered life as we know it. It then goes on to talk about we can change things in our control, but there is only so much control we have. The lyrics metaphorically tease the attempts of those who wish to try and change things through time travel.

The music video appears techno, and Karthi appears in a full black outfit. The song features kids in a VR gaming zone, lost in their happy paradise. The song also talks about childhood and how technology changes the way children grow up.

Actor Karthi is a self-proclaimed fan of Amala Akkineni (who isn't?!). It's not a surprise that he has agreed to sing for a film starring her. It would be nice to see the elegant lady on the big screens after a gap. Amala appeared in the Hindi film Karwaan in 2018, most recently, and had a cameo in Humaari Adhuri Kahaani, in 2015. Before that, we had seen her in Manam, in 2014.

Oke Oka Jeevitham releases on September 9.