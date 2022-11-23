On Naga Chaitanya’s Birthday, His Wedding Pics With Samantha Ruth Prabhu Go Viral; Take A Look
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been one of the most talked about couples in the Telugu film industry. The duo tied the knot in October 2017 and ever since then, they were seen painting the social media red with their mushy romance. Needless to say, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have been a treat to watch in the same frame. It was a treat to watch them in one frame be it on or off the screen. Although Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have parted ways now, their wedding pics continue to win hearts. In fact, as the Ye Maaya Chesave actor turned a year older today, his wedding pics with Samantha are going viral on the internet.
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Took Their Nuptial Vows As Per Tradition Hindu Ceremony
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married on October 6, 2017, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. For her D-Day, the actress had opted for a cream and maroon kanjivaram saree which actually belonged to Chay's grandmother D Rajeshwari, wife of filmmaker D Ramanaidu.
Samantha was a sight to behold in the traditional bridal outfit
Samantha has paired her saree with a heavily embroidered maroon blouse and completed her bridal look with a diamond necklace, mathapatti and maroon and golden bangles.
Naga Chaitanya complemented his bride perfectly
On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in his white kurta and dhoti with golden borders. He was all smiles for the ceremony and the two made for an adorable couple
Naga Chaitanya And Samantha’s Christian Wedding Was A Fairytale
For the Christian Wedding which took place after the traditional wedding, Naga Chaitanya had opted for a black tuxedo and he was exuding immense charm. It was indeed a fairytale moment watching him take the nuptial vows with Samantha.
Samantha Dished Out Princess Vibes In Her Gown During The Church Wedding
On the other hand, Samantha was a sight to behold in her light purple coloured gown with a train. The outfit was designed by Kresha Bajaj and Samantha completed the bridal look with open tresses and gave it a wavy touch along with minimal jewellery.
