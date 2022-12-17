One Year Of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: After Samantha’s Ooo Antava, Who Will Headline Item Number In Pushpa 2?

Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles of Pushpa and Srivalli respectively, was released on December 17 last year. After hitting the theatres, the film received a humongous response from moviegoers and it turned out to be the biggest hit of 2021.

Today (December 17), Pushpa has completed one year of its release and fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. Whether it was Allu Arjun's iconic portrayal, popular dialogues, superhit music, spectacular visuals, and action sequences, all elements of the pan-Indian movie were case studies in themselves.

When it comes to the blockbuster music from Pushpa: The Rise, including Srivalli, Saami Saami, and Ooo Antava, audiences' expectations have heightened with Pushpa 2. The biggest question in everyone's mind is that after the huge success of Ooo Antava headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which actress will finally share the screen space with Allu Arjun in the Pushpa 2 item song?

Soon after its release, Ooo Antava became a major highlight of Pushpa and broke the internet. It dominated charts, inspired millions of Instagram reels, and made Samantha an overnight sensation and darling of the masses once again. After Family Man 2, the actress again topped the popularity charts for months.

We are now wondering who the makers will finally rope in for the most-awaited song in Pushpa: The Rule. Will it be another popular dive from Tollywood or they will finalise someone from Bollywood this time?

While Pushpa 2 team hasn't yet revealed any details related to it, we are pretty sure that this highly anticipated item song is surely going to shoot through the roof and prove to be a turning point in the career of the actress headlining it.

