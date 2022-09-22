Ori Devuda Will Be A Diwali Release; Venkatesh Daggubati To be seen in A Special Cameo In This Fantasy Film

Director Ashwath Marimuthu shared the release date announcement video of his Telugu feature film Ori Devuda, which is an official remake of his Tamil directorial debut film Oh My Kadavule. The romantic fantasy film featuring Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles will be a Diwali Release on October 21, 2022. To our surprise, Venkatesh Daggubati has done an extended cameo role in this film, which was done by Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil version. The announcement video started with a colourful butterfly flying around the Love Court and finding its beautiful case file. The massive entry of Victory Venkatesh with the attractive caption "The most loved man will arrive in theatre in ultra stylish avatar" made the video more vibrant. The video is an instant hit and is trending on YouTube with 3 Million views already.

"Have waited, worked hard for this!! Yes we are coming on Diwali 21st October 2022 with Venkatesh sir on board for Ori Devuda !!" says director Ashwath Marimuthu on his official Twitter handle.

The original Tamil film Oh My Kadavule was a blockbuster with the fantastic performances from Ashok Selvan, Rithika Singh, Vani Bhojan, Ramesh Thilak and MS Bhaskar. The romantic film was released on Valentine's day 2020 and in just two years, director Ashwath Marimuthu is ready with the Telugu version of it. "What if someone gets a golden ticket to re-visit his past, solve all his problems and come back to lead a peaceful life in his future?" is the crux of the story. The film will take you on a roller coaster ride while watching. Let's wait till Diwali to experience the magic once again in its Telugu verion Ori Devuda as well.

