Over Rs 2 Lakh! Ram Charan's Wife And Mom-To-Be Upasana's Stylish Lehenga Will Burn A Hole In Your Pocket

When it comes to celebrities’ wardrobes, they have often set style goals with their public appearances. Be it a gala event or a humble gathering, celebrities have never failed to impress their fans. Telugu star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni recently announced that she is expecting her first child. So, she is all over the internet. And recently, she shared some photos from her small meeting with her family and friends.

Sharing the photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama.” While the post checks all boxes for being an adorable one, one cannot help but notice the elegant lehenga set that Upasana opted for the occasion.

In the photos, she can be seen wearing a Mango lehenga and she has mentioned that it is from the luxury brand, Mango’s Abheesha and Pali Lehanga and Blouse Gulmohar Odhani. As we tried to find the cost of the outfit, we came to know that it costs a whopping Rs. 2,23,660 crore! Well, this breath-taking amount is something that we all can dream of owning one day!

As mentioned, she is expecting her first child. The news was shared by her father-in-law and Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi. Sharing a photo of lord Hanuman on Twitter, the megastar wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana, and Anil Kamineni.”

In November, she shared some photos and videos with Ram Charan as the couple was holidaying in South Africa. She also accompanied Ram Charan when he was on a trip to Japan with his recent movie RRR cast and crew including SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR to promote the movie in Japan. RRR has been on a spree of winning feats and it recently made the headlines when it bagged two Golden Globe 2023 nominations. Ram Charan took to his social media space to thank fans and well-wishers for the film’s success.