Gopichand starring Pakka Commercial, a courtroom drama directed by Maruthi has finally hit the screens after a long time. The movie was released amid decent expectations but the lack of a thick story and proper treatment of the script has given way to a divide talk among movie buffs.
Pakka Commercial Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Gopichand's Action Comedy off To An Average Start!
Although the performances of the lead actors Gopichand and Raashi Khanna are applauded, the movie is billed as a routine run-of-the-mill attempt. Director Maruthi is known for films overrun with comedy but Pakka Commercial has very few moments of laughter.
Raashi Khanna nailed her performance in the role of a young lawyer Jhansi. It is rare to find women actors to deliver comedy with perfect timing and impress the audience but Raashi seemed to have achieved the feat. She was seen in a couple of roles earlier, where she brought out her best comedy timing.
The movie collected somewhere between Rs 2 Core and Rs 3 Crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states on the release day. Gopichand and Raashi have come together for the second time after Jil, while Maruthi has worked with Raashi earlier in Prathi Roju Pandage.
The film's digital streaming rights were secured by Netflix and Aha. The date of the premiere is yet to be announced by the makers. Sathyaraj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh are a few actors who did what they had to, in supporting roles in the film.
Pakka Commercial is jointly produced by UV Creations and Allu Aravind's GA2 Pictures. The film's music is rendered by Jakes Bejoy and Karm Chawla worked as the cinematographer.
