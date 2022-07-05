Gopichand starrer Pakka Commercial, a comedy-drama film that hit the screens recently has received a lukewarm response at the Telugu box office. The movie stars Raashi Khanna as the female lead and actors like Sathyaraj, Murali Sharma, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, and Saptagiri among others.

Pakka Commercial is billed as a regular run-of-the-mill story and its director Maruthi was called out for the outdated treatment of the film. However, the performances of Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are widely appreciated.

Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, Sathyaraj, and Varalaxmi all are seen portraying the roles of lawyers. The movie, which was touted to be high on comedy, fell flat in the genre except for a few scenes.

Maruthi in an interview reportedly said, "Many people believe that our film will be available on OTT soon and that they will be able to watch it there." However, we have decided against it. Pakka Commercial will not be available on OTT shortly."

The digital streaming rights of Pakka Commercial are bagged by Aha Video and Netflix. Although the information is to be officially announced, most likely the movie will be soon released on the OTT platforms. The movie was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release in the year 2021. However, owing to the big-budget releases, the movie was postponed for more than a year.

Pakka Commercial has music composed by Jakes Bejoy and Cinematography by Karm Chawla. The movie is bankrolled by Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations.