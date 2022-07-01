Actor Gopichand is ready to sizzle at the box office after a very long time. He has teamed up with director Maruthi, known for his quirky kind of films that are loaded with fun for this entertainer titled Pakka Commercial. In this court drama action drama, Gopichand is paired along with actress Raashi Khanna.
Pakka Commercial Twitter Review: Everything You Need To Know About Gopichand-Raashi Khanna's Courtroom Drama!
The movie, produced jointly by Allu Aravind's GA2 Pictures and UV Creations, was released across the world on July 1 amid heavy expectations. Although the film was earlier slated for a release on October 1, 2021, owing to the pandemic and lined up releases of big-budget films, the makers chose to open it in cinemas this Friday.
Fans of the actor and filmgoers who have watched the film already have shared their opinion on Pakka Commercial. Read the tweets here
In Pakka Commercial, Gopichand and Raashi Khanna both played the role of lawyers. Gopichand's character in the film is known for winning every case he takes up and is a total sucker for money. Raashi Khanna brought out her comic side to the fore for this role she played in the film as a lawyer who approaches court for a silly reason. She joins Gopichand as his junior lawyer. Sathyaraj, who played Gopichand's father in the film, too, is seen as a lawyer.
The movie marks the third collaboration of the lead stars Gopichand and Raashi Khanna after Jil in the year 2015 and Oxygen in 2017. Raashi Khanna and director Maruthi have come together for the second time for Pakka Commercial after Prati Roju Pandage in the year 2019.
Pakka Commercial has cinematography rendered by Karm Chawla and SB Uddhav edited the film.
Sathayraj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh, Saptagiri, Viva Harsha, Vijayalalita, Kiran Talasila, Ramana Reddy and others were present in the film. Pakka Commercial's digital streaming rights were acquired by Netflix and Aha.
- On Mother's Day, Raashii Khanna Gifts The Premium BMW 7 Series To Her Mother, Deets Inside!
- Ajay Devgn's Debut Web Series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow
- From Vijay Deverakonda To Rashmika: South Stars Who Are All Set To Make Their Bollywood Debuts In 2022
- Disha Patani Says Yodha Was An Immediate Yes For Her; 'It's Exactly What I Was Looking For'
- Aranmanai 3 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Aranmanai 3 Twitter Review: Did The Arya-Raashi Khanna Starrer Impress Audiences?
- Bengal Tiger To Madras Cafe: 5 Best Films Of Bhramam Actress Raashi Khanna!
- Dulquer Salmaan Watches Bhramam, His Instagram Exchange With Prithviraj Leaves Fans Intrigued!
- Bhramam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
- Bhramam Twitter Review: Did The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Impress The Audience?
- Bhramam Movie Review: A Well-Crafted Remake That Has An Identity Of Its Own!
- Bhramam: Reasons Why Prithviraj Sukumaran Is The Best Choice When It Comes To Thrillers